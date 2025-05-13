Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Dmitry Mikisha stated that Ukrainian territorial recruitment centers (TRC, similar to military enlistment offices) make up to 2.1 billion euros annually through corrupt schemes. He announced this on the Ukrainian YouTube channel "Insider," according to TASS.

According to him, experts estimate the shadow turnover related to TRC at between 0.8 and 2.1 billion euros per year. He said that conscripts pay to "have their eyes closed for a while" and to have their case "shifted from the upper folder down."

Mikisha added that most officials in law enforcement are involved with the military commissars. "Everyone knows everything, everything is covered," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian political scientist Sergey Gayday reported on manifestations of corruption in TCC. He noted that, in particular, military commissars in western Ukraine keep records of conscription-aged individuals who have paid to avoid mobilization.