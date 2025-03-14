How the US is trying to prevent bankruptcy

After Donald Trump returned to the White House, the cuts in the US affected thousands of people. How is Washington trying to reduce the budget deficit?

The purge of the US government apparatus and skeletons from the closet of the previous administration. They are trying to patch up holes in the budget with layoffs. Liquidation of USAID, Biden's ridiculous spending and accusations of corruption against saviors. How are they trying to prevent bankruptcy in the US?

Let's look at all the political elements and put them in their place.

"You are fired" is a phrase that Americans have been hearing more and more often since Donald Trump took office as president.

The US Department of Health and Human Services has offered all employees to resign of their own free will. In exchange, they will be paid $25,000 to everyone who agreed to leave their place of work before March 14. An internal investigation has started in the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are accused of inefficiency and corruption. For example, one of the employees was fired because she gave instructions not to provide assistance to Trump supporters affected by Hurricane Helena.

Vern Buchanan, a member of the US House of Representatives from Florida:

"After the hurricane devastated Florida and left many in our area with nothing, it is incomprehensible that FEMA rescuers ignored those in need. FEMA has a responsibility to serve every American equally, regardless of their political views."

The US weather service has not been spared the threat of layoffs. The leadership plans to lay off over a thousand people. By now, almost 1,500 have already lost their jobs. The Ministry of Education announced that less than 2,200 of its more than 4,000 employees will remain. Almost 50% of the employees are subject to layoffs. The Secretary of Education is convinced that this is only the first step towards achieving Trump's goal.

Sarah Newman, former employee of the US Department of Education:

"This is a very turbulent time, and you know, I don't think anyone is confident that this will not have a further impact on the provision of grants."

The fact is that the Democrats used the Department of Education to impose a racial and gender agenda in education. Universities are being deprived of grants. "Feminism", "inequality", "gender" and "anti-racism" are also finished. These terms are being removed from official publications. American authorities have begun to rewrite the texts on their websites and in documents, cleaning out certain words and phrases from them. Journalists from The New York Times have identified 197 such words.

Hundreds of officials, employees of the National Security Council and the State Department have been fired. The State Department, by the way, plans to close diplomatic missions and fire employees abroad. This of course, will affect the spread of US influence in the world.

However, changes in foreign policy are inevitable, at least due to the liquidation of USAID. Washington is officially closing 83 percent of the agency's programs. The dismissed activists held a "lying down" protest - it did not help.

Now the global octopus of "soft power" is trying to cover up the traces of its pseudo-humanitarian aid and vigorous activity in the field of money laundering. USAID management instructed the remaining employees to destroy documents.

The paper evidence was ordered not only to be shredded, but also, if the shredder could not handle such a volume, to be burned. However, the White House Press Service noted that these documents are available in electronic format in classified government systems.

The dismissed blame Elon Musk for their new status. Since what is happening is part of a program to reduce the number of US federal employees, initiated by the White House Department of Government Effectiveness the head of which is Musk. However, Trump specially gathered journalists to speak out in support of the billionaire and promised to buy a Tesla for the White House garage.

Donald Trump, US President:

"I'm buying. The bad news is, I'm not allowed to drive. I haven't driven cars in a long time, although I like it. But they'll be in the White House, I'll let my employees use them."

With the help of massive layoffs - the US is trying to solve a serious problem with the budget deficit.

Caroline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary:

"I repeat, over the last four years, we've seen that the Biden administration has squandered money like drunken sailors!"