Hungary Announces Resumption of Oil Supplies from Russia
Hungary has announced the resumption of oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, after the system operator resolved the consequences of the recent attack by Ukrainian forces.
It is important to note that the Ukrainian General Staff had previously acknowledged that one of the targets of the drone attacks was the Druzhba pipeline.
In Budapest, officials expressed that they consider Kiev's attacks on the pipeline, as well as any other infrastructure used for the transportation of energy supplies from Russia to Europe, to be unacceptable. They characterized these drone strikes as an infringement on Hungary’s sovereignty.