Hungary Files EU Court over Use of Proceeds from Frozen Russian Assets

Hungary has filed a lawsuit in the European General Court in Luxembourg against the EU Council and the European Peace Facility (EPF). This was reported by the Hungarian publication Portfolio.

Budapest is challenging the decision to pay Ukraine interest on profits from frozen Russian assets in Europe, which was made without its participation. In particular, this concerns Brussels' resolution of February 25, according to which more than 99% of the net profit from the management of frozen Russian assets will be sent to the EPF, ensuring continuous funding for military support for Ukraine.