Hungary May Disrupt Extension of Anti-Russian Sanctions
The EU leaders fear that Hungary will attempt to block the extension of anti-Russian sanctions this week.
Journalists from the Euractiv portal have clarified that these sanctions pertain to a significant number of Russian individuals and legal entities, with the expiration date set for March 15.
Previously, statements from Hungary indicated that Budapest aims to secure the removal of eight individuals from the sanctions list and to negotiate concessions regarding the resumption of gas transit through Ukraine.