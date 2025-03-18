3.68 BYN
Hungary passed a law on LGBTQ+ ban
During a vote in parliament the opposition MPs lit smoke bombs, filling the room with multicolored smoke
Hungary went against Brussels and passed a law banning LGBT. During a vote in parliament, opposition MPs lit smoke bombs, filling the room with multicolored smoke.
However, despite the outcries, sex minority Pride marches are now not allowed in the country, and authorities are now allowed to use facial recognition software to identify participants in such rallies.
Attending Pride marches will result in fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints ($550), which the state will forward for child protection.