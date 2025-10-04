Hungary Plans to Prevent Arms Supplies to Kiev

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee1473a1-3fae-48cb-b4f4-9811d1e7fd1c/conversions/5e812332-ad07-4ca9-ac8e-c682c123842e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee1473a1-3fae-48cb-b4f4-9811d1e7fd1c/conversions/5e812332-ad07-4ca9-ac8e-c682c123842e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee1473a1-3fae-48cb-b4f4-9811d1e7fd1c/conversions/5e812332-ad07-4ca9-ac8e-c682c123842e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee1473a1-3fae-48cb-b4f4-9811d1e7fd1c/conversions/5e812332-ad07-4ca9-ac8e-c682c123842e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary wants to prevent the European Union from supplying weapons to Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest cannot force individual countries to refuse aid to Kiev, but its decision could hinder the EU as a whole. The politician believes this is a matter of national sovereignty.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"I can't stop the French or the Germans from supplying weapons to Ukraine. But I can prevent the European Union from sending weapons, and I can prevent Hungary from participating in such an arms shipment, because we have rights. The question is whether Brussels bureaucrats can ensure that nation- states are led by the governments that follow Brussels' instructions."