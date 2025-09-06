3.70 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.52 BYN
Hungary Speaks About Future of EU and Ukraine
The Prime Minister of Hungary voiced a portion of gloomy forecasts for the European Union. Viktor Orban reckons that the EU is moving towards disintegration, and if Europe does not make radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last for the community.
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:
"We have no money. I just gave you figures on how the efficiency of the union has decreased. We do not even have enough money to restore our own competitiveness, but at the same time we want to give the money we have to Ukraine. In this way, we will simply destroy the European Union."
The politician also had a dig at Ukrainian conflict. Orban is sure that European leaders should go to Moscow and conclude an agreement that will stipulate that Kiev will not become a member of the EU and NATO. The European Union should also negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine with Russia, not the United States.