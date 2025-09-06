Hungary Speaks About Future of EU and Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31b1608f-2f24-4aec-a9d4-ff7acfa5a8f2/conversions/23cb65e5-0880-451c-9efb-553421c62155-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31b1608f-2f24-4aec-a9d4-ff7acfa5a8f2/conversions/23cb65e5-0880-451c-9efb-553421c62155-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31b1608f-2f24-4aec-a9d4-ff7acfa5a8f2/conversions/23cb65e5-0880-451c-9efb-553421c62155-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31b1608f-2f24-4aec-a9d4-ff7acfa5a8f2/conversions/23cb65e5-0880-451c-9efb-553421c62155-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Prime Minister of Hungary voiced a portion of gloomy forecasts for the European Union. Viktor Orban reckons that the EU is moving towards disintegration, and if Europe does not make radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last for the community.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"We have no money. I just gave you figures on how the efficiency of the union has decreased. We do not even have enough money to restore our own competitiveness, but at the same time we want to give the money we have to Ukraine. In this way, we will simply destroy the European Union."