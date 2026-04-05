Hungary will closely guard the Turkish Stream pipeline

The Hungarian army will guard a section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. This decision was made at a meeting of the Defense Council. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, attempts to sabotage the pipeline constitute a gross violation of the country's sovereignty amid the looming energy crisis in Europe, and are also part of Ukraine's attacks on Hungary's energy supply.

"This attempted terrorist attack fits into a pattern of ongoing Ukrainian efforts to disrupt Russian gas and oil supplies to Europe. An attack on our energy supply and energy security is also an attack on our sovereignty. But we will defend Hungary, the energy supply of Hungarian families, and the economy. We are fighting to ensure that energy supplies remain reliable and that Hungary does not experience a sharp rise in energy prices. To achieve this, we need Russian oil and gas," the minister noted.

Szijjártó added that Hungary, Russia, Serbia, and Turkey have agreed to take decisive measures to protect the Turkish Stream pipeline.