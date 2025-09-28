news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e100a1a8-e98b-457b-ab32-be83d730bdcf/conversions/51db37ff-2a8e-46d1-a194-1deec5e6e912-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e100a1a8-e98b-457b-ab32-be83d730bdcf/conversions/51db37ff-2a8e-46d1-a194-1deec5e6e912-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e100a1a8-e98b-457b-ab32-be83d730bdcf/conversions/51db37ff-2a8e-46d1-a194-1deec5e6e912-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e100a1a8-e98b-457b-ab32-be83d730bdcf/conversions/51db37ff-2a8e-46d1-a194-1deec5e6e912-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar stated that Ukraine will be forced to cede some of its territory to resolve the conflict with Russia, TASS reports.

"Now Ukraine will have to give up a fifth of its territory. I don't want to say what Ukraine should do; I'm simply saying that, based on our experience, peace can sometimes be painful," Magyar said, according to the online publication Telex.

He noted that Kiev faces a choice: preserve the country's viability or hold on to a few thousand square kilometers.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a press conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, spoke about Ukraine's return to its 2022 borders.