IAEA specialists leave Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the organization's team of inspectors left Iran and is returning to Vienna.
According to one of the formulations, this was done for security reasons. IAEA Chief Grossi continues to talk about the need to hold talks with Iran to resume monitoring and verification of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
The Iranian authorities, in turn, have published a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. It will be blocked until the safety of the country's nuclear facilities is ensured.