IAEA to Participate in Repairs of Damaged Chernobyl Shelter

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intends to take part in the restoration of the damaged protective shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was affected by a drone strike. This was announced by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, during his visit to Ukraine, reports RIA Novosti.

"We are exploring ways and means for IAEA to contribute to the critical repair work needed on the shelter of the Chernobyl NPP, which, as you recall, was damaged earlier this year," Grossi said, according to Reuters.

The head of the IAEA added that in order to carry out these works, efforts must be made to minimize or halt any military activity near the Chernobyl site.