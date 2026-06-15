In Armenia, opposition claims widespread voting irregularities

Six Armenian opposition parties have accused the country's authorities of numerous violations during the recent parliamentary elections. The opposition claims that repression against dissenting voices prevents the vote from being considered either fair or free. The Central Election Commission's announcement of the election results was accompanied by cries of "Shame!" and "Down!"

Nevertheless, the Central Election Commission announced the official results. Prime Minister Pashinyan's Civil Contract movement won and will be able to form a single-party government. The prime minister's opponents, who also won parliamentary seats, continue to face repression: yesterday, former President Kocharyan, now the head of the Armenia bloc, was detained at the airport. OSCE representatives previously confirmed violations during the electoral process.