In the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, a group of fifty individuals wearing balaclavas stormed the cathedral of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and subsequently assaulted a priest. This information is reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Ukrainian Union of Orthodox Journalists.

"Fifty masked persons seized the UOC cathedral in Chernivtsi. The assailants beat one of the priests," the union's Telegram channel stated.

The Ukrainian authorities have launched what is arguably the most extensive wave of persecution against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the country’s recent history — the largest community of faithful within Ukraine. Citing alleged ties to Russia, local officials across various regions have enacted bans on the activities of the UOC. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has initiated criminal proceedings against clergy members of the UOC and has conducted "counterintelligence measures," including searches of bishops’ residences, clergy homes, churches, and monasteries in search of evidence of "anti-Ukrainian activities." Some clergy members have already been convicted by Ukrainian courts, and many remain under detention.