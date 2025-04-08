3.65 BYN
In Estonia, citizens of Belarus and Russia are deprived of right to vote in municipal elections
In Estonia, citizens of Belarus and Russia, as well as other third countries with residence permits, were deprived of the right to vote in municipal elections. The corresponding law on amendments to the Constitution was signed by the president of the republic.
It is noteworthy that persons without citizenship will continue to be able to cast their votes in local elections.
Tallinn noted that the Estonian parliament passed the law with "severe effects" that would be worth analyzing thoroughly.