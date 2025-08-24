3.69 BYN
In Germany, Up to 33% of First Graders Repeat the Year
Germany's education system is facing significant challenges. Up to 33% of first-grade students are required to repeat the year, and nearly 25% of fourth-grade pupils demonstrate low literacy skills.
The publication Welt explains that the primary cause of this crisis lies in the intake process for young children, many of whom do not speak German as their native language and lack sufficient proficiency in it.
Moreover, the current practice of grade repetition does little to address the systemic issues; instead, it imposes additional financial burdens. Repeating a year costs taxpayers approximately 8,500 euros per student.
According to data from the Cologne Institute for Economic Research, Germany’s scores for integration and educational opportunities have fallen by nearly 44 points compared to 2013, while the quality of education has declined by almost 30 points by 2025.