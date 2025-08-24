Germany's education system is facing significant challenges. Up to 33% of first-grade students are required to repeat the year, and nearly 25% of fourth-grade pupils demonstrate low literacy skills.

The publication Welt explains that the primary cause of this crisis lies in the intake process for young children, many of whom do not speak German as their native language and lack sufficient proficiency in it.

Moreover, the current practice of grade repetition does little to address the systemic issues; instead, it imposes additional financial burdens. Repeating a year costs taxpayers approximately 8,500 euros per student.