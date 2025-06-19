3.78 BYN
In Iran, conditions outlined to bring end to conflict with Israel
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An unconditional ceasefire and guarantees from Israel to prevent future aggression are the only pathways toward resolving the conflict, stated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
He also emphasized that Tehran has always aspired to peace and stability. However, under the current circumstances, only fulfilling these stipulated conditions will put an end to the imposed war.