3.61 BYN
3.18 BYN
3.33 BYN
In Lvov, driver reports his car stolen, only to be drafted into Armed Forces of Ukraine
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d14a4f0-211b-43fc-8920-8642496e8ffe/conversions/53cd5e7a-22b1-463a-8f9d-7e704a412b8a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d14a4f0-211b-43fc-8920-8642496e8ffe/conversions/53cd5e7a-22b1-463a-8f9d-7e704a412b8a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d14a4f0-211b-43fc-8920-8642496e8ffe/conversions/53cd5e7a-22b1-463a-8f9d-7e704a412b8a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d14a4f0-211b-43fc-8920-8642496e8ffe/conversions/53cd5e7a-22b1-463a-8f9d-7e704a412b8a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byZelensky has made it clear that he has no intention of holding elections and has no interest in peace
3_32025-03-01T14:54:50.000000Z00
In Ukraine, individuals continue to be seized against their will and sent to the front lines. Zelensky has made it clear that he has no intention of holding elections and has no interest in peace. In this instance, a driver in Lviv called the police to report his vehicle stolen. However, along with the traffic police, representatives from the military recruitment center arrived and swiftly enlisted the car owner into the Armed Forces.
After the incident, officials from the recruitment center claimed that this driver was allegedly on the wanted list. This seems to be a familiar tactic employed by the Kiev regime for recruitment.