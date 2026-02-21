3.73 BYN
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Mexico, drug cartel militants waging street battles against police and soldiers
Violence is raging in Mexico. Fierce fighting has erupted in the streets following the assassination of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. The gang has announced a full mobilization of its fighters: a $1,200 reward is offered for every killed police officer or soldier.
Mercenaries are setting fires and blocking roads in one of the most tourist-rich states of Jalisco, burning buses and cars belonging to both security forces and civilians, and setting up barricades.
Militants have attacked a National Guard base. Shootouts are raging in several provinces. Panic reigns at the Guadalajara airport. Videos of people hurriedly fleeing to safety are circulating on social media.