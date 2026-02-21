In Mexico, drug cartel militants waging street battles against police and soldiers

Violence is raging in Mexico. Fierce fighting has erupted in the streets following the assassination of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. The gang has announced a full mobilization of its fighters: a $1,200 reward is offered for every killed police officer or soldier.

Mercenaries are setting fires and blocking roads in one of the most tourist-rich states of Jalisco, burning buses and cars belonging to both security forces and civilians, and setting up barricades.