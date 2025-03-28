In Myanmar, Death Toll from Earthquake Rises to 1,002

The number of casualties resulting from the earthquake in Myanmar has reached 1,002, with an additional 2,376 individuals injured, as reported by China's Central Television and Myanmar media.

"According to the latest data published on March 29 by Myanmar's state media, as a result of the powerful earthquake that struck on March 28, 1,002 people have died in all affected areas of the country, 2,376 have sustained injuries, and many others are reported missing," stated the broadcast from China's Central Television.