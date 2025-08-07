In Sochi, Cars Floating and Streets Turn into Waterfalls Due to Heavy Rains

Powerful rains have struck Russian Sochi, causing widespread flooding. The city’s streets are flooded to such an extent that cars are literally swimming. In some districts, eyewitnesses report makeshift waterfalls forming, with homes and shops submerged beneath them. In one neighborhood, a landslide occurred.

The situation is worsened by fallen trees caused by strong winds. The Hosta River has overflowed its banks due to the heavy rains. A storm warning has been issued. Road services are actively working to deal with the aftermath of the weather disaster.