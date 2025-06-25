Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

In Ukraine, Military Protest Against Corruption of Kiev Regime

In Ukraine, Military Protest Against Corruption of Kiev Regime

The military personnel and relatives of fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers took to a large-scale protest against the corruption of the Kiev regime.

According to media reports, the protesters are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and restore order in Ukraine. There is information that the participants intended to set up a tent camp similar to the Maidan protests of 2013-2014, but they were dispersed by police. Some of them were even detained