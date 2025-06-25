3.77 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
In Ukraine, Military Protest Against Corruption of Kiev Regime
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Ukraine, Military Protest Against Corruption of Kiev Regimenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02403a13-8a99-44ad-bf4b-3c1f01785b11/conversions/9e04aba4-b6e9-4b79-aeb8-453162d3d5a1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02403a13-8a99-44ad-bf4b-3c1f01785b11/conversions/9e04aba4-b6e9-4b79-aeb8-453162d3d5a1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02403a13-8a99-44ad-bf4b-3c1f01785b11/conversions/9e04aba4-b6e9-4b79-aeb8-453162d3d5a1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/02403a13-8a99-44ad-bf4b-3c1f01785b11/conversions/9e04aba4-b6e9-4b79-aeb8-453162d3d5a1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The military personnel and relatives of fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers took to a large-scale protest against the corruption of the Kiev regime.
According to media reports, the protesters are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene and restore order in Ukraine. There is information that the participants intended to set up a tent camp similar to the Maidan protests of 2013-2014, but they were dispersed by police. Some of them were even detained