Three hours ago, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have deployed French Mirage 2000 fighter jets for the first time to respond to air raid alerts, according to TASS, citing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian air defense forces.

"The air force was also engaged, particularly including F-16 and Mirage 2000 aircraft," the text states. It notes that "the French fighters, which arrived in Ukraine just a month ago, have participated for the first time" in responding to an air raid alert.

On February 6, the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, announced that the first French Mirage 2000 aircraft had been delivered to Ukraine. While he did not specify the total number of fighters Paris intends to supply, media reports suggest it may amount to no more than six aircraft. Experts believe these jets are optimized for strike missions but are also capable of engaging aerial targets.