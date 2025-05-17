Inauguration Service of Pope Leo XIV Begins in Vatican

The inauguration service, marking the official start of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate, has begun in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. During this ancient ritual, the pontiff is presented with symbols of papal authority—the Fisherman's Ring and the pallium, according to BELTA.

Before the ceremony, Pope Leo XIV traveled around St. Peter's Square in a white open-top car, greeting the thousands of faithful gathered there.

The ceremony itself is taking place inside St. Peter's Basilica. As per Vatican reports, delegations from 156 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the solemn event, including leaders from about 30 states.

The Belarusian delegation is headed by Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, on behalf of the President.