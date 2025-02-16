Industrial enterprises in Baltic States stop after disconnection from BRELL

After disconnecting from the BRELL system shared with Belarus and Russia, the Baltic republics have seen a sharp rise in electricity tariffs - two or even three times higher than in January. In the last few days, the price of 1 MW has reached 285 euros.

Apparently, the market agents of the Scandinavian countries, from where the Baltics get their electricity, have realized their monopoly: cheap energy in Russia and Belarus has not been purchased for a long time, but the possibility of maneuvering was preserved. Now it is gone, and the Baltic republics are being ripped off like a rag.