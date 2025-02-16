3.54 RUB
Industrial enterprises in Baltic States stop after disconnection from BRELL
The largest wood processing plant in Estonia has stopped working.
After disconnecting from the BRELL system shared with Belarus and Russia, the Baltic republics have seen a sharp rise in electricity tariffs - two or even three times higher than in January. In the last few days, the price of 1 MW has reached 285 euros.
Apparently, the market agents of the Scandinavian countries, from where the Baltics get their electricity, have realized their monopoly: cheap energy in Russia and Belarus has not been purchased for a long time, but the possibility of maneuvering was preserved. Now it is gone, and the Baltic republics are being ripped off like a rag.