International Criminal Court Prosecutor Accused of Harassment

The chief "champion of justice" at the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, is hurriedly retreating into a "leave of absence" precisely as dark clouds of a sex scandal gather overhead. He faces serious accusations of sexual violence.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that a female aide to Khan testified before United Nations investigators that he had repeatedly engaged in violent sexual acts with her.

The investigation, ongoing since last autumn, is nearing its conclusion — but Khan, a true master of evasion, appears to be preparing for a final escape. Allegations of harassment? Mere trifles! The British prosecutor waved them off dismissively: "Conspiracies of enemies," he claimed, and continued to pursue "justice."

Now, on the eve of a verdict, the elusive "Joe" of the justice system once again attempts to dissolve into the fog of bureaucratic leave. Likely hoping to sweep his uncomfortable affair under the rug once more