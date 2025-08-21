Intolerance towards Russian Speakers Growing in Latvia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2058fcd5-8993-4920-a049-413f74e569e1/conversions/f1530491-925b-4476-9a67-52d5e0ca4fa8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2058fcd5-8993-4920-a049-413f74e569e1/conversions/f1530491-925b-4476-9a67-52d5e0ca4fa8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2058fcd5-8993-4920-a049-413f74e569e1/conversions/f1530491-925b-4476-9a67-52d5e0ca4fa8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2058fcd5-8993-4920-a049-413f74e569e1/conversions/f1530491-925b-4476-9a67-52d5e0ca4fa8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In Latvia, citizens are being insulted en masse for comments in Russian on social networks. This was reported by the leader of the party "Stability!" and member of the Latvian parliament Alexey Roslikov.

According to him, Russophobes leave thousands of offensive comments under the posts of Russian-speaking Latvians.

It has become useless to contact law enforcement agencies, since the authorities only encourage such actions.

Alexey Roslikov, deputy of the Riga City Council, former deputy of the Saeima:

"We have called many times to initiate criminal cases against such people - all to no avail. They are even encouraged - there are real cases when people who called Russian speakers pigs or lice were awarded. I have the feeling that you are a genetic slave who has no right to defend yourself."