Intolerance towards Russian Speakers Growing in Latvia
In Latvia, citizens are being insulted en masse for comments in Russian on social networks. This was reported by the leader of the party "Stability!" and member of the Latvian parliament Alexey Roslikov.
According to him, Russophobes leave thousands of offensive comments under the posts of Russian-speaking Latvians.
It has become useless to contact law enforcement agencies, since the authorities only encourage such actions.
Alexey Roslikov, deputy of the Riga City Council, former deputy of the Saeima:
"We have called many times to initiate criminal cases against such people - all to no avail. They are even encouraged - there are real cases when people who called Russian speakers pigs or lice were awarded. I have the feeling that you are a genetic slave who has no right to defend yourself."
It should be noted that the popularity of the Latvian language, despite the aggressive policy of its promotion, is not growing. According to the Latvian Language Agency, young people are beginning to think and communicate in English on social networks.