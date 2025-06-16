3.78 BYN
Iran Attacks Israeli Airbases
- Important
Iran has launched strikes against Israeli airbases, reports BELTA, citing TASS and the Fars News Agency.
Earlier, the Tasnim Agency reported that Iran initiated a new wave of missile launches toward Israel. The launches were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Israeli military press service confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected the missile launches from Iran, and interceptions are underway.
On the night of June 13, Israel commenced Operation "Rising Lion," aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Soon thereafter, the Islamic Republic responded with retaliatory strikes. Both Israel and Iran reported casualties and damage resulting from the attacks, acknowledging hits on several facilities within their territories.