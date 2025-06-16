3.78 BYN
Iran carries out over 550 drone strikes against Israel
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran has conducted at least 550 drone strikes on Israeli territory since the beginning of direct clashes, according to BELTA citing TASS.
"Since the start of Operation 'Truthful Promise - 3,' Iran has carried out 550 operations using drones and has continuously struck Israeli territory," a source stated.
The armed forces of Iran have begun launching new missile strikes against targets within Israel. This was reported by the Iranian agency Tasnim.
On Monday, Iranian armed forces managed to destroy an Israeli long-range air defense system during their strikes on Israel. According to the agency, the strike was carried out using stealth drones.