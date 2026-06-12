Iran has not made a final decision on the memorandum

Iran has not yet made a final decision on concluding a memorandum with Washington. According to CNN, some American proposals are being opposed by so-called hardliners.

The Fars news agency clarified that the political, legal, and technical aspects of the American proposal are still being studied.

It was previously reported that Qatari negotiators had already arrived in Tehran. The visit is aimed at finalizing the details of the memorandum of understanding with the United States and resolving the issue of unfreezing Iranian assets. This was reported by the Al-Arabi television channel.

The United States and Iran may sign the memorandum on June 14.

Pakistan, which is hosting the ceremony, also announced the signing of the deal; it is planned to be held electronically.