Iran intends to seek UN Security Council resolution to achieve peace

The end of the war in the Middle East must be enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution, media reports, citing an Iranian source

The end of the war in the Middle East must be enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution, media reports, citing an Iranian source. Otherwise, Tehran is prepared to resume hostilities against the US and Israel with even greater force.

It is also reported that Iran insists on the unfreezing of its assets by the US within two weeks, during which time the US must not increase its military presence in the Middle East.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Iran will allow no more than 15 ships per day through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, the route is also open to US vessels, but passage is possible with Iran's consent and in the absence of hostile behavior.