Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Tankers

Iranian authorities announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to tankers. The decision was made "until further notice."

The IRGC warned that American military forces and service members are "legitimate targets for Iranian strikes." Meanwhile, at least 150 vessels have dropped anchor in open waters, not yet reaching the strait.

It has been reported that a tanker (previously attacked by Iran near Oman) is beginning to sink. It reportedly did not respond to warnings.