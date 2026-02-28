3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Tankers
Iranian authorities announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to tankers. The decision was made "until further notice."
The IRGC warned that American military forces and service members are "legitimate targets for Iranian strikes." Meanwhile, at least 150 vessels have dropped anchor in open waters, not yet reaching the strait.
It has been reported that a tanker (previously attacked by Iran near Oman) is beginning to sink. It reportedly did not respond to warnings.
Western media claim that US and Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered the largest oil crisis in recent years. Traders and shippers have begun revising their oil and LNG supply routes, fearing that ships could become stuck or become targets. Due to the threat of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, 20% of the world's LNG supplies are at risk of disruption.