Iran Preliminary Estimates Damage from US and Israeli Strikes at $270 Billion

Iran estimates damage from US and Israeli strikes at $270 billion, RIA Novosti reports, citing Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

"Preliminary and very crude figures indicate damage to date at $270 billion," she said.

According to Mohajerani, the government's economic bloc will determine more precise figures through a multi-stage process. The first is an assessment of damage to buildings, while the second is an analysis of budget revenue losses and the impact of industrial shutdowns.

The Iranian government spokesperson added that the issue of US military reparations to Iran is one of the topics being addressed by the Iranian negotiating team. The issue was discussed, in particular, during recent talks in Islamabad. "We will certainly defend the rights of our people through legal means, including compensation for the bloodshed of our loved ones at the Minab school," Mohajerani said.

Following the talks between Iran and the US held in Pakistan on April 11, Tehran stated that the delegations had disagreed on several key issues. According to Reuters, the parties discussed the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear issues, reparations, sanctions, and ending the conflict. It was previously reported that the Islamic Republic's ten-point plan could form the basis of a future agreement.