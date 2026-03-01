Iran Reports 555 Deaths in Two Days, Including 175 Children and Teachers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d67e5ff1-8dec-4494-b691-77b86258ae04/conversions/2cb66494-27c4-41c1-b183-19e3bddbcd96-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d67e5ff1-8dec-4494-b691-77b86258ae04/conversions/2cb66494-27c4-41c1-b183-19e3bddbcd96-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d67e5ff1-8dec-4494-b691-77b86258ae04/conversions/2cb66494-27c4-41c1-b183-19e3bddbcd96-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d67e5ff1-8dec-4494-b691-77b86258ae04/conversions/2cb66494-27c4-41c1-b183-19e3bddbcd96-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran reports 555 people were killed for two days of war, 175 of them- schoolchildren and teachers. Authorities are releasing footage of Red Crescent doctors assisting women and children with post-traumatic stress disorder, their eyes filled with terror and tears.

The Persians continue to find countermeasures. Tehran claimed that the missile hall destroyed was the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and an Israeli intelligence building.

Three American fighter jets crashed in Kuwait. The Persians insist they were responsible, while the Pentagon claims friendly fire.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which up to 20% of the world's oil is transported, is effectively closed. A few hours ago, an Iranian drone struck another tanker there.

Iran continues to strike countries allied with the United States. Refineries in Saudi Arabia and an aluminum smelter in Bahrain were damaged.

Ordinary tourists are also caught in the crossfire. Jordanian skies are partially closed, and seats on flights from Oman are selling for 20,000 euros.