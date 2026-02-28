Watch onlineTV Programm
Iran Shot Down US Fighter Jet Over Kuwait

Iran's armed forces shot down a US fighter jet over Kuwait. The crew was evacuated, iz.ru reports, citing the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

"News sources report the downing of an American fighter jet in Kuwait," the Telegram channel reported.

Videos attached to the post show two pilots ejecting from the burning aircraft. Their white parachutes are visible in the smoke-dark sky.

