Iran Strikes Israeli Prime Minister's Office

On March 2, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran had attacked the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose fate remains unknown, and the location of Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar, TASS reports.

"The office of the Prime Minister of the criminal Zionist regime (referring to Israel - TASS) and the location of the commander of the regime's air force were hit during targeted and surprise attacks by Kheibar missiles in the tenth wave of strikes carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic," the Tasnim news agency quotes the statement.