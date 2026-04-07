Iran Suspends Ship Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz

The oil artery is on hold again. Iran has suspended ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The IDF carried out the largest series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the start of the current escalation.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, nearly 100 people have been killed and over 700 injured. All city hospitals have been placed on a special regime, and an emergency blood drive has been announced.

The Iranian Foreign Minister spoke with the Pakistani army commander over the phone about Israel's ceasefire violations. According to the Fars news agency, Tehran is considering a retaliatory operation.