Iranian Foreign Ministry announced progress in negotiations with US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran and the US have made progress toward an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced.
Araqchi called the talks in Geneva "the most serious yet." "Close agreement was reached" on a number of issues. The minister announced that technical groups would begin negotiations on Monday.
The exchange of views took place through the Omani Foreign Minister, and the IAEA Director General also acted as a mediator.
Nevertheless, American media reports indicate that the US delegation remained disappointed with Tehran's position. It is no coincidence that Vice President Vance spoke about a possible attack. He also noted that US strikes on Iran would not lead to a protracted war, but would serve as a deterrent.