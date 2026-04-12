Iranian Foreign Ministry: U.S. Consistently Altered Demands During Negotiations

Iran and the United States failed to reach an agreement in Islamabad because Washington repeatedly changed its demands throughout the negotiations. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, according to reports from TASS.

"The United States obstructed the achievement of an agreement due to its maximalist approach and constant alterations in requirements," Araqchi said during a discussion with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot. The statement summarizing the conversation was published by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.