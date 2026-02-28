Iran Confirms Death of Defense Minister, IRGC Chief, General Staff Chief, and Defense Council

Iran has confirmed that the heads of the Defense Ministry, IRGC Chief, General Staff, and Defense Council have died. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to BelTA.

The deaths of Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Lieutenant General Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Lieutenant General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Secretary of the Defense Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani have been confirmed.

"These great men, whose lives were filled with sincerity and self-sacrifice, stood at the forefront of defending the country's independence and security and finally received the reward for their sincere struggle by achieving the lofty status of martyrs," Araghchi said in a statement.