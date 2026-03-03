3.74 BYN
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad, his hometown, according to the Fars news agency. The funeral ceremony itself is planned for Tehran, with details to be announced once approved.
It was also clarified that Khamenei did not recommend a successor. This issue is to be decided by the Council of Experts, with elections expected to take place on March 6.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed the strike on the building where the Supreme Leader's successor was to be elected. Iranian media reports that six people were killed and 20 wounded in the attack on Qom.