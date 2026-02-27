3.75 BYN
IRGC announces readiness for protracted war
Iran is prepared for a protracted war, RIA Novosti reports, citing a source in the IRGC.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a series of strikes against targets in Iran, including Tehran, with reports of damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military targets in the Middle East.
"We are prepared for a protracted war," the agency's source said.
Previously, several experts expressed the opinion that Iran cannot afford a protracted campaign. Turkish Middle East expert and Iranologist Oguz Muhammad Sahin said Iran lacks the military resources for a long-term direct confrontation with the US and Israel, so its retaliatory strikes are aimed at creating additional costs for its opponents and their allies in the region