IRGC general threatened Trump with demonstration of new weapons

Ebrahim Jabbari, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran has launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel in response to attacks by the US and Israel, according to Iranian state television.

Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted US bases in the Middle East. At least 200 US troops have already been wounded or killed in Iranian strikes, according to representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ebrahim Jabbari, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

"Trump should know: today we have already begun launching missiles from our strategic stockpiles. Soon we will demonstrate weapons you have never seen before."