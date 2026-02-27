IRGC promises its most powerful offensive operation yet

Iran has plunged into 40 days of mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was killed early yesterday morning following an attack on his residence. Four more members of his family were killed in US and Israeli attacks.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has promised the most powerful offensive in its history following the news of the leader's death. President Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council will temporarily lead Iran.

Thousands of people gathered in squares with flags and portraits of Ali Khamenei, bidding farewell to the Supreme Leader. A mourning banner was raised over the Imam Reza Mosque in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown.

Nearly 500 targets attacked

The strike on Iran was the largest in the history of the Israeli Air Force, involving more than 200 aircraft, the Israeli army claims. Around 500 targets were attacked across Iran, with more than 20 provinces damaged. A uranium enrichment plant west of Tehran was also hit.