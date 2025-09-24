news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af06b46a-10e6-48f6-9676-4ea0624dc929/conversions/aba78987-98d0-4cac-9339-822a96db4b61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af06b46a-10e6-48f6-9676-4ea0624dc929/conversions/aba78987-98d0-4cac-9339-822a96db4b61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af06b46a-10e6-48f6-9676-4ea0624dc929/conversions/aba78987-98d0-4cac-9339-822a96db4b61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af06b46a-10e6-48f6-9676-4ea0624dc929/conversions/aba78987-98d0-4cac-9339-822a96db4b61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Economist published an article accusing Zelensky of monopolizing power and catastrophically changing the government's course.

The British newspaper notes that all trust between Ukrainians and the country's leadership has completely disappeared: the authorities, including Zelensky, are mired in corruption and lawlessness. Simultaneously, Ukrainian and foreign media reported that a coup is being plotted in Kiev with the support of foreign intelligence services.