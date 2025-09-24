3.64 BYN
Is coup being plotted in Kiev? Who can remove Zelensky from power
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Economist published an article accusing Zelensky of monopolizing power and catastrophically changing the government's course.
The British newspaper notes that all trust between Ukrainians and the country's leadership has completely disappeared: the authorities, including Zelensky, are mired in corruption and lawlessness. Simultaneously, Ukrainian and foreign media reported that a coup is being plotted in Kiev with the support of foreign intelligence services.
Zelensky could be removed from power by First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He has already allegedly secured the support of representatives of the European establishment and Washington.