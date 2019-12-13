PoliticsEconomySocietyPresidentCultureHealthRegionsTechnologyIncidentsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement. What are the terms?

The Palestinian Authority authorities report that the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 45,000. Almost two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

According to official data, the number of victims amounted to 101 thousand people, according to unofficial - may reach half a million. There is a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip - there is a shortage of medicines, provisions and even water.

On December 17, news appeared that gives Palestinians hope for relief. Israeli media report that Tel Aviv is close to concluding an agreement with Hamas. It involves declaring a two-month truce in the region and allowing refugees to return to the relatively safe north of the Gaza Strip. Hamas must release all Israeli prisoners. In return, Israel promises to release about 1,000 Palestinians from prisons. The details of this agreement are now being negotiated.

