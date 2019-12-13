3.36 RUB
3.47 USD
3.64 EUR
PoliticsEconomySocietyPresidentCultureHealthRegionsTechnologyIncidentsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement. What are the terms?
The Palestinian Authority authorities report that the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 45,000. Almost two-thirds of the dead are women and children.
According to official data, the number of victims amounted to 101 thousand people, according to unofficial - may reach half a million. There is a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip - there is a shortage of medicines, provisions and even water.
On December 17, news appeared that gives Palestinians hope for relief. Israeli media report that Tel Aviv is close to concluding an agreement with Hamas. It involves declaring a two-month truce in the region and allowing refugees to return to the relatively safe north of the Gaza Strip. Hamas must release all Israeli prisoners. In return, Israel promises to release about 1,000 Palestinians from prisons. The details of this agreement are now being negotiated.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
What specialists are missing in the real sector?
Belavia launched today the first regular flight Minsk - Urumqi. This is the largest trade, economic
Flying to China from Belarus will be more comfortable and affordable!
Group of families from Donetsk and Mariupol arrive for health improvement at Dubrovenka health resor
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran