Israel Attacks Lebanese Territory

Israel has launched strikes on targets across Lebanon. A key Hezbollah commander and other high-ranking Hezbollah figures have been reported killed in Beirut.

At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in the attacks. In the south of the country, a shelling of a residential building killed seven members of a family. Amid the escalation, Lebanese educational institutions have canceled classes.

The IDF states that Hezbollah previously opened fire on the Jewish state and will not allow it to threaten the country and residents of northern Lebanon. It also calls on residents of communities in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate.