Israel Conceals Information Regarding Iranian Strikes on Five Military Targets
Israel has withheld details about Iranian missile strikes targeting five military sites. Among these were a intelligence gathering center and a critical logistics hub, as uncovered by journalists from the Daily Telegraph through satellite imagery analysis.
Experts from Oregon State University confirmed that the attacks impacted northern, southern, and central regions of the country. In total, Iran is believed to have targeted over forty Israeli infrastructure facilities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to comment on specific targets, limiting their statement to affirming the "uninterrupted operation of all units." However, satellite data indicates that the extent of the damage was far more severe than Israeli authorities publicly acknowledged.