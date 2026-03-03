Watch onlineTV Programm
Israeli Air Force launches series of strikes against government targets in Tehran

The Israeli Air Force has launched another large-scale series of strikes against government targets in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran has stated that there are no grounds for negotiations with the United States.

Footage has surfaced online of premature babies being evacuated from a hospital in Bushehr destroyed by a US and Israeli strike. The equipment at the facility could have stopped working, and the newborns would have died.

As for maritime traffic, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been virtually completely halted. According to CNN, only two tankers have passed through the strait since its closure on February 28.

