Hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets of West Jerusalem on Sunday in a surge of anti-war protests, demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a swift end to Israel’s continuing military operations in Iran and Lebanon.

“I won’t say I trust the Iranians, but I certainly don’t trust the Israeli government,” one protester told reporters. “They’re looking for any excuse to keep this war going. Netanyahu has every reason to prolong the conflict — he’s facing trial, and every extra day of fighting helps him delay justice.

”Despite ongoing U.S.-Iranian negotiations, Netanyahu remains defiant, insisting that Israel’s campaign in Iran “is not over yet.”