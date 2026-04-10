3.74 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
Israelis Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation in Jerusalem Protests
Hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets of West Jerusalem on Sunday in a surge of anti-war protests, demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a swift end to Israel’s continuing military operations in Iran and Lebanon.
“I won’t say I trust the Iranians, but I certainly don’t trust the Israeli government,” one protester told reporters. “They’re looking for any excuse to keep this war going. Netanyahu has every reason to prolong the conflict — he’s facing trial, and every extra day of fighting helps him delay justice.
”Despite ongoing U.S.-Iranian negotiations, Netanyahu remains defiant, insisting that Israel’s campaign in Iran “is not over yet.”
The recent meeting between American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad ended without any peace agreement. According to Iranian sources, Washington tried to negotiate from a position of strength. Yet after 40 days of military operations that produced no decisive results, Tehran appears to have emerged in a stronger position. Experts now warn that a second round of open conflict cannot be ruled out.